FARMINGTON — Two men were each issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespassing after allegedly climbing half-way up a 190-foot Franklin County public safety communications tower Thursday on Waugh Road on Mosher Hill.

Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie responded to a report of people on the communications tower at about 3:46 p.m.

Rosie charged Matthew Dyke, 28, of Farmington and Gabriel Lambert, 19, of Kingfield, Police Chief Jack Peck Jr. said Friday.

The county owns the 190-foot tower that formerly belonged to Tri-County Emergency Management Agency. The tower was upgraded to improve emergency radio communications in the county in 2016 and 2017. It went online in 2017.

The offenders parked in front of a barricade. No trespassing signs were missing, Deputy Director Amanda Simoneau of county Emergency Management Agency, said Friday. Director Tim Hardy installed two new signs Friday.

Franklin County also owns the nearby 100-foot communications tower. Both towers are on leased property belonging to the Susan Eastler and the late Thomas Eastler.

A conviction on a criminal trespass charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

