It is with great pleasure that I write this in support of Ned Claxton’s campaign for Senate District 20.

Claxton understands how to support the health and wellness of all of our community members. As someone who works in public health, I know he understands the importance of helping us all to make informed decisions about how to protect and take care of ourselves, our families and our communities during this trying time.

I have seen him in meetings with diverse constituents and he is thoughtful and understands how to listen.

When speaking about complex issues, he is able to clearly articulate what is at stake and explain why he either supports or does not support some decisions.

He does not allow personal or political gain to inform his actions, but is true to his convictions and his community’s best interests.

I hope others join me in reelecting Ned Claxton.

Holly Lasagna, Auburn