The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they have released 17 players, including former University of Maine players Jamil Demby and Earnest Edwards.

Demby, an offensive lineman, was in his third season with the Rams. Edwards, a wide receiver and kick returner, was trying to make the roster as an undrafted free agent.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players.

WASHINGTON: Veteran running back Adrian Peterson, who led the team in rushing the last two seasons, was released.

Peterson, 35, has 14,216 career rushing yards – fifth on the NFL’s all-time list.

COWBOYS: Defensive end Randy Gregory was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, ending his fourth suspension over substance-abuse violations.

Gregory won’t be eligible to play until Week 6 when the Cowboys have a Monday night home game against Arizona on Oct. 19. He missed all of 2019 over his latest suspension.

• Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a safety who signed with Dallas in March, was released after a disappointing training camp.

BRONCOS: Denver released inside linebacker Todd Davis, its leading tackler in three of the last four seasons.

The move came on the same day the Broncos acquired linebacker Austin Calitro from the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for defensive lineman Christian Covington.

BILLS: Veteran fullback Patrick DiMarco’s season is over after the team placed him on injured reserve.

GREG MONTGOMERY, an All-Pro punter who spent nine years in the NFL with Houston, Detroit and Baltimore, has died. He was 55.

Montgomery died Aug. 23, according to an obituary posted by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service in Grand Rapids.

Montgomery led the NFL in punting three times and was an All-Pro in 1993 for the Oilers. He finished his career with a 43.6-yard average in 142 games.

