Michael May Oxford County Sheriff’s Office

OXFORD — Police arrested an Oxford man on Thursday after a gun was fired into a vehicle.

Michael E. May, 48, of 45 Yeaton Swamp Road in Oxford was arrested by the Oxford Police Department with assistance from Maine State Police at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at his residence on charges of possession of a firearm when prohibited, reckless conduct and criminal mischief

May is accused of firing at least one shot into a vehicle Wednesday, said Sgt. Zachary Bisson of the Oxford Police Department. No one in the vehicle was injured, he said.

No other details were available.

The investigation is continuing.

