Edward Little High School senior Addi Dostie sets the ball during volleyball practice at the Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn on Friday. Coach Chris Williamson said the program started as a club sport during the 2019-20 school year and volleyball is now a junior varsity program. Dostie approached the School Committee about starting the program during her junior year. She learned to play in North Carolina, and when she moved to Maine and realized her school did not have a program, she started one. "I really missed playing," she said. The coach said 25 to 30 girls showed an interest last season so he is hoping the enthusiasm for the sport continues.
The Edward Little High School volleyball team practices at the Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn on Friday. Coach Chris Williamson, back center, said the program started as a club sport during the 2019-20 school year and is now a junior varsity program. Senior Addi Dostie approached the School Committee about starting the program during her junior year. "It came from the girls who wanted to play," Williamson said. "I'm kind of a basketball guy," Williamson said. "So, I'm learning on the fly." The coach had 25 to 30 girls show an interest last season so he is hoping the enthusiasm for the sport continues. "I picked up four freshmen today," Williamson said.