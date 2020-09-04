police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Nicholas Ayer, 31, of 6B Enterprise St., Lisbon Falls, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 1:28 a.m. Friday at Bartlett Street and East Avenue.

• Gregory Simmons, 37, of 1440 Lisbon St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:12 a.m. Friday at that address.

Auburn

• Autumn Poulin, 33, of 304 Center Bridge Road, Turner, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:12 p.m. Thursday on Mount Auburn Avenue.

Androscoggin County

• Bobbie Jo Lyons, 48, of 12 Parker Way, Turner, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, 11:20 p.m. Thursday in Turner.

• Marshall Loring, 67, 31 Middle St., Hallowell, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass, 10:10 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Recreation, 2239 Turner Road, Turner.

Accidents

Auburn

• A car driven by Julie Beaule, 60, of Minot, struck the side of a car driven by Shane N. Piasio, 26, of Auburn, at 3:43 p.m. Wednesday at Route 4 and Lake Shore Drive. Piasio’s 2008 Volkswagen and the 2009 Toyota driven by Beaule and owned by Craft Cars of Lisbon Falls were towed.

• SUVs driven by Arlene M. Duclos, 71, of Lewiston, and Elizabeth Joan A. Tarbox, 29, of Gorham, collided at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at Washington and Chasse streets. According to a police report, Duclos pulled from Chasse Street and into the path of Tarbox, who was driving south on Washington Street. Tarbox’s 2015 Toyota and Duclos’ 2011 Buick were towed.

• A truck driven by Shane T. Stevens, 27, of Greene, struck a deer at 6:09 a.m. Tuesday on Riverside Drive. The deer was killed. Stevens’ 2015 Chevrolet was towed.

