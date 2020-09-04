Rangeley Health and Wellness has been awarded Best Gym/Fitness Center in Maine by Down East Magazine’s Best of Maine 2020. RHW caught the attention of Down East’s editors and readers from across New England for its state-of-the-art fitness facility, modern equipment and unrivaled lake view resulting in this prestigious award. An anonymous donor has taken notice of the award and RHW’s continuing community responsiveness throughout the pandemic and will match all donated funds, dollar for dollar up to $25,000, through October 2020. This generous congratulatory offer to RHW will be invaluable as the wellness center continues to respond to ongoing community needs.

As virus concerns grew in March, RHW immediately responded with services and support for the community through food delivery, emergency food boxes, helping families access needed services, and wellness calls to check in on seniors. They have brought a WIC hub (Women, Infants and Children) to Rangeley to assist young families as well as Meals on Wheels services for those experiencing food insecurity. RHW’s ASCENT rehab therapists continue to provide professional physical rehabilitation services in a safe environment while the fitness center has adapted to COVID-19 restrictions with outside classes, online as well as in person personal training and strategic fitness center scheduling and equipment placement.

Since 1993 Rangeley Health and Wellness has proudly served the community and looks forward to a bright future despite the financial challenges brought on by COVID-19. Please consider supporting health and wellness in the Rangeley region and participate by donating today. Every dollar makes a difference and will be doubled by the matching challenge. To contribute stop in at the fitness center on Dallas Hill Road in Rangeley, visit their website at rangeleyhealthandwellness.com and click on the donate link or call the RHW development office at 207-864-4397 x4.

Down East Enterprise, Inc., is a multimedia company based in Camden, Maine. The company’s flagship publication, Down East: The Magazine of Maine, is the largest paid-circulation magazine dedicated to Maine and has been the authority on Maine for more than six decades.