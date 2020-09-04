The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 27th Annual Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event was held on August 19th at Mingo Springs Golf Course. Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, there was no dinner or awards ceremony, but players enjoyed a hearty box lunch prepared by the Country Club Inn.

This year’s winning teams are as follows:

Men’s A Division – 1st Place

Erin Washington, Larry Washington, Kyle Ladd and Noel Dolbier

Men’s A Division – 2nd Place

Sam Hight, Adam Orser, Doc Tulin and Mike Atwood

Men’s B Division – 1st Place

Dave Kretzing, Jack Tourtillotte, Scott Hatfield and Jack McNultie

Men’s B Division – 2nd Place

Dennis Croteau, David Tripp, Andy Greenspan and Wayne Kregling

Women’s Division – 1st Place

Kate Williamson, Ellen Oppenheim, Beth Brunswick and Krista Perry

Women’s Division – 2nd Place

Nancy Morton, Jackie Patnode, Jean Downs and Liz Schulte

Mixed Division – 1st Place

Reggie Hammond, Carol Nale, Mark Richardson and Sean Danforth

Mixed Division – 2nd Place

Ted Hershberg, Betsy Hershberg, Dan Hershberg and Bob Kramer

Longest Drive – Deb Ladd (Women’s), Kyle Ladd (Men’s)

Closest to the Pin – Betsy Hershberg (Women’s), Adam Orser (Men’s)

The Chamber thanks all the sponsors who made this annual fundraising event a resounding success:

Tournament Sponsor

HIGHT Family of Dealerships

Partnership Sponsor

Saddleback Maine

Gold Sponsors

Blue Flame Gas Co. / Rangeley Fireplace & Stove

Sarge’s Pub & Grub

The Fitch Company

Centerpiece Sponsors

Rangeley Saddleback Inn

Skowhegan Savings Bank

Full Hole Sponsors

Backwoods/Mr. Sweet Tooth

Central Distributors

Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

Franklin Printing

Franklin Savings Bank

M&H Construction

Morton & Furbish Real Estate

PFG NorthCenter

Pine State Beverage

Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply

Valley Beverage

Partial Hole Sponsors

Allied Realty

Beauty Boutique

Blue Mountains Lawn Service & Caretaking

BOSS Power Equipment

Dom’s Auto Jeep & Cycle

Gingerbread House Restaurant

Loon Lodge

Mo’s Variety

Noyes Real Estate

Oquossoc Motel Country Suites

Portage Tap House

Rangeley Building & Remodeling

Red Onion Restaurant

Stratton Lumber

Longest Drive Sponsors

Dead River Company

Moose Alley / Inner Eye

Closest to the Pin Sponsors

Webber Construction & George Webber Professional Painting

White Wolf Inn

The Chamber is very pleased to have had such strong support from both members and non-members alike, sincerely thanks all sponsors and players and looks forward to another great outing in 2021.

