Temperature

Maximum: 86° Date: 8/12

Minimum: 39° Date: 8/29

Average True Temp: 57.19°

Precipitation

Total for month: 2.003″

Greatest: .81″ Date: 8/5

Daily Average: .064

Year to Date: 26.915“

Snow

Total: 0”

Snow on the Ground First Day: .0”

Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0

Season to Date: 99.87″

Wind

Peak: 36 Date: 8/29/20

Average Peak 18.38 mph

Barometric Pressure

High: 30.12 Date 8/8/20

Low: 29.4 Date: 8/8

Wind Chill

Low: 30° Date: 8/30/20

Humidity

Average: 62.58

Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.

 

