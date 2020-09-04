Temperature
Maximum: 86° Date: 8/12
Minimum: 39° Date: 8/29
Average True Temp: 57.19°
Precipitation
Total for month: 2.003″
Greatest: .81″ Date: 8/5
Daily Average: .064
Year to Date: 26.915“
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: .0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0
Season to Date: 99.87″
Wind
Peak: 36 Date: 8/29/20
Average Peak 18.38 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.12 Date 8/8/20
Low: 29.4 Date: 8/8
Wind Chill
Low: 30° Date: 8/30/20
Humidity
Average: 62.58
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
