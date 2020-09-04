SOCCER

Putting an end to uncertainty about his future, Lionel Messi announced Friday that he will stay with Barcelona for the upcoming season.

Messi made the announcement in a video interview published by Goal.com. He said he wanted “to seek a new direction” in his career but would not “get into a legal dispute with the club.”

The decision ended an impasse over his future that started when he told Barcelona 10 days ago that he wanted to leave the club.

ENGLAND: Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than $250 million ahead of the new season by signing German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old Havertz, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of $92 million, will form part of Chelsea’s new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: American golfer John Catlin will take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Andalucia Masters in Cadiz, Spain.

Catlin started the day in a four-way tie for the lead and added a 1-under 70 to his opening round of 69 at Valderrama, the notoriously tough 1997 Ryder Cup venue.

Connor Syme (72), Jamie Donaldson (69) and Pablo Larrazabal (70) were tied for second.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: TCU and SMU postponed their Sept. 11 matchup after the Horned Frogs said some players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati said the programs would try to make up the game at a later date.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD RECORDS: With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels.

In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first improved the previous women’s mark of 18.517 kilometers set by Ethiopia’s Dire Tune in 2008, covering 18.930 kilometers.

Farah then broke Haile Gebrselassie’s 13-year-old record of 21,285 kilometers. Running with training partner Bashir Abdi, he established a new mark of 21.330 kilometers.

HORSE RACING

KENTUCKY OAKS: Long shot Shedaresthedevil won in record time, overtaking favorite Gamine at the top of the stretch and holding off Swiss Skydiver for a 1 1/2-length victory in the 146th Kentucky Oaks for fillies at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 79-69 victory over the Chicago Sky in Bradenton, Florida.

• Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings, 88-75.

