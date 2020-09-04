Friday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Millau to Lavaur, 104 miles

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

4:10 p.m.

NESN — Toronto at Boston (doubleheader)

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)

RUGBY

4 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped)

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra