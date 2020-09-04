Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Millau to Lavaur, 104 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Miami at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
4:10 p.m.
NESN — Toronto at Boston (doubleheader)
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped)

Early Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles