Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Collingwood at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, Millau to Lavaur, 104 miles
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — The Kentucky Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.)
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at Hanwha
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Miami at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
4:10 p.m.
NESN — Toronto at Boston (doubleheader)
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
NBCSN — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TBA — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 7, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary)
RUGBY
4 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Newcastle
6 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The WDL Exhibition Event, Brussels (taped)
Early Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded ‘Best Gym/Fitness Center’ in Maine inspiring an anonymous $25,000 matching grant
-
News
Oxford board approves $179K in equipment purchases
-
The Franklin Journal
Film Festival goes virtual September 4-6
-
The Franklin Journal
Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded ‘Best Gym/Fitness Center’
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Offers COVID-19 Info & Resources