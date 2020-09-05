Like bailing water out of a boat with a leak in it, our servicemen and women are fighting for our rights abroad while our own legislators here at home carelessly vote them away.

Bettyann Sheats claims to represent veterans, yet her track record shows her voting against our hard-fought-for rights, such as voting to take away guns without due process, which violates multiple amendments.

I do not think she is upholding her oath to defend the Constitution that armed services members put their lives on the line to defend.

It’s time for new representation committed to defending our rights from those who desire to take them away.

I’m voting for Laurel Libby because she will be a strong advocate in Augusta and will fight alongside veterans to defend our rights.

Auburn and Minot brothers-in-arms should join me in voting for Laurel Libby for the House of Representatives this November.

Scott Rodrigue, Auburn

