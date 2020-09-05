SKOWHEGAN — Police are releasing few details as they try to gain a fuller picture of events they said led to shots being fired Friday night on Norton Lane.

Police Chief David Bucknam said officers are looking for information on four individuals they say are connected to the incident, and who allegedly fled the scene where shots were discharged from a firearm.

He added that officers responded to the call around 10:04 on Friday night.

No injuries were reported and Bucknam believes the incident was following a dispute between individuals.

The incident is being investigated by Det. Sgt. Kelly Hooper, Bucknam added.

