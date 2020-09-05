Saturday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

12 p.m.

CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — San Diego at Oakland

5 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

NESN — Toronto at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

12 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland

2:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

8 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

« Previous

filed under: