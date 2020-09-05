Saturday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
12 p.m.
CBS — Lucas Oil Dirt Series: The CMH Diamond Nationals, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Grand Prix, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Kentucky at Marshall
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Army
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southern Methodist at Texas State
8 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Memphis
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 87 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FOX — San Diego at Oakland
5 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Washington at Atlanta (7 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NESN — Toronto at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Houston OR Arizona at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 7, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Sydney at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: North Macedonia vs. Armenia, League C Group 2, Telekom Arena, Skopje, North Macedonia
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Valour FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island
12 p.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Iceland vs. England, League A Group 2, Laugardalsvöllur Stadium, Reykjavik, Iceland
2:30 p.m.
ABC — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Croatia, League A Group 3, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal
8 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Washington
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Early Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong
4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Western

