POLAND — The L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) will hold its 81st annual meeting at noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Range Pond State Park. Open to all, attendees are encouraged to bring the whole family. Active members of the CLT community and those interested in learning more about the theater are welcome.

Picnic tables, restrooms and sheltered areas will be available, as will trails and the beach. While attendees should bring their own food, CLT will provide water, condiments and paper goods. Gloves, wipes and hand sanitizer will be available. Because Range Pond has a strict “garbage in — garbage out” policy, all trash will have to be removed from the area.

The meeting will include the yearly “State of the Theatre” address, financial report, election of new board members and award presentations. There will be time after official business for swimming, hiking and socializing. The entrance fee to the park is $6 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for children ages 5 to 11. Children under 5 are free. There is no charge for the meeting.

Anyone planning to attend should RSVP on the CLT website at www.laclt.com, where more information is available. Questions should be directed to executive director Eileen Messina at [email protected] or to president John Blanchette at [email protected]