FARMINGTON — The Farmington Historical Society, Inc., has been named a recipient of grant funds to improve the energy efficiency of the Octagon House so its local and architectural history will be preserved and on view throughout the year. The grant was part of award funding by the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, which awarded $345,000 in grants to 25 Maine organizations.

Other organizations receiving grants include:

• Carver Memorial Library Assoc., to replace heating system, insulate attic and convert downstairs lighting to LED, to increase energy efficiency and comfort.

• Frances Perkins Center, to repair and re-shingle the east and west roof slopes of the Homestead Barn to protect the integrity of this historic connected New England barn structure.

• Town of Cornish, to make Pike Hall safe and accessible for community use while maintaining the historic integrity of the building.

A full list of grant recipients is available below and at www.mainecf.org.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund supports the preservation, restoration, and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2021. The online application and guidelines are available at www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact senior program officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 207-761-2440 or [email protected]