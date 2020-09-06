BRUNSWICK — A Lewiston man was arrested Sunday morning after he fired a gun at a vehicle while driving on River Road in Brunswick, according to police.

Christian LeBlond, 24, was charged with a Class B count of aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, a felony, according to Chief Scott Stewart of the Brunswick Police Department.

Stewart said the Brunswick Communications Center received a report at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday from a witness who said LeBlond had allegedly fired a shot at another vehicle on River Road.

Both LeBlond and the vehicle at which he allegedly fired a gun were pulled over by police near Bill Dodge Hyundai on River Road, Stewart said. Following an investigation, LeBlond was arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Stewart said an investigation showed LeBlond had “actually shot his own driver side mirror as he fired his weapon from his open driver’s window.”

Bail was set for LeBlond at $500 cash. He was released Sunday afternoon.

Stewart said nobody was injured in the incident.

