If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had over 100 correct entries for last week’s mystery photo of the railing on the deck of Land’s End Gift Shop at the end of Bailey Island. Many entrants told us how beautiful it is there and many visit the area regularly. Our winner, Joan Thistle, of Lewiston, owned a home in Harpswell at one time so she recognized it immediately. “I still go there quite often and just love the area,” she told us when notified of her being chosen as the winner.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: