AUBURN – Sr. Renée Turcotte died at the Hospice House in Auburn on Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Auburn on Nov. 25, 1933, the daughter of John Turcotte and Mathilda (Lafrance) Turcotte. She was baptized at St. Louis Church in Auburn and confirmed at SS Peter and Paul Church. She graduated from St. Dominic’s High School in 1952. She joined the Dominican Sisters that year and received her initial formation in Mortefontaine, France where she made her first religious profession in 1954. That year she returned to the United States and was assigned to our convent in Brookline, Mass. where she started her professional studies.

Throughout her years as a Dominican, Sr. Renée was an educator at St. Dominic’s Institute in Brookline, Mass., Our Lady of the Rosary School in Sabattus, St. Rita’s School in Staten Island, N.Y., St. Peter’s School in Lewiston, as well as in Phoenix, Ariz. and Gallup, N.M. From the classroom she became a librarian at St. Peter’s School and Regina High School in Iowa City, Iowa.

Sr. Renée spent some time in Rome, Italy and studied at Regina Mundi as well as one year with our sisters in Casablanca, Morocco. In 1985, Sr. Renée started her second career as a Parish Pastoral Associate beginning in Strawn and Pampa, Texas, as well as in Tucumcari, N.M., Livingston, Mont. and St. Charles Borromeo in Brunswick. In 1999, she returned to the Lewiston area where she was involved at SS Peter and Paul Basilica as a sacristan, lector, Eucharistic minister and member of the French choir. Her ministry to the homebound was very important to her. She took this time of prayer and bringing the Eucharistic to the sick seriously with much reverence and love.

Sr. Renée was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Lorette and husband Joseph Buteau, Florence and husband Edgar Morin, Therese and husband Aldeo Dumond, Lorraine and husband Edgar Belanger; her brothers, Roger and wife Annette Turcotte, Ben and wife Sally Turcotte. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; as well as by her Dominican Community.

Due to covid-19, a private viewing will be held at the Basilica of SS Peter and Paul in Lewiston at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020 followed by the burial in St. Peter’s cemetery.

The Dominican Sisters are grateful for the care that Sr. Renée received at St. Mary’s Hospital and at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

