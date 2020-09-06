DAVIE, Fla. – Marcel L. Bilodeau, 92, of Davie, Fla., departed this life peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 1, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born on June 18, 1928 to the late Antonio and Yvonne Bilodeau of Lewiston. He married the love of his life, Florida Castonguay formally from Montreal, Canada. On May 27, 2020 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Together, they raised four daughters, Patricia Caron of Virginia, Suzanne Andrews, Diane Bilodeau and Debbie Bilodeau of Florida.

He is survived by eight grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Eric, Jason, Sean, Marc, Nia and Dillan; and 13 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gabriel, Lauren, Maya, Sidney, Hadley, Zoey, Jax, Alexis, Lea, Felix, Quinn Rose, and Teagan.

He is predeceased by his only sister, Doris Rivard, who has six surviving children, Bobby, Steve, Vicky, Tina, Kerry and Jackie; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed tennis, golf, playing cards, telling corny jokes and spending time with his grandchildren. Watching them play soccer, baseball, skiing, fishing, scouts, going to A&W Root Beer and on hikes, and being part of their life on a daily basis.

He retired from Clark’s Pharmacy/Welby’s Pharmacy 30 years ago where he loved working with his customers, filling their prescriptions, and making friends.

Marcel/Dad/Pepere will be sadly missed but will never be forgotten.

A private service will be held in Davie, Fla. on Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 5601 South Flamingo Rd., Southwest Ranches, FL 33330.

