I am a 16-year resident of Lewiston and the parent of two Lewiston High School students. In recent months, I have watched Lewiston’s School Committee grapple with some very big issues: a global pandemic, school closures, remote learning, a superintendent’s untimely departure, reopening plans and a controversial proposal regarding SROs. Throughout, I have felt saddened by the behavior I’ve observed from certain committee members and public stakeholders.

On social media and in live meetings, I have witnessed finger-pointing; name-calling; and angry accusations of ulterior motives, political agendas and shady dealings. I have seen dissenting opinions dismissed as irrelevant or ignored altogether.

I encourage people to reflect on whether this is the type of public discourse we want to model for our children.

I believe people can hold different views and still have a respectful dialogue about difficult issues. We can choose to assume that everyone is acting in good faith, with our children’s best interests in mind. We can listen to each other and be receptive to others’ perspectives. And, we can avoid presuming that the views of those speaking loudest are views shared by all.

I am thankful to school committee members for their dedication to our community and our children.

I feel encouraged that so many school staff, parents and other residents have been moved to participate in conversations about education in Lewiston. My hope is that we can work toward a more respectful, civil and inclusive dialogue as we tackle the challenges of the school year ahead.

Tracey Miller, Lewiston