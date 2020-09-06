I support Martha Poliquin in her bid to become the next senator representing Maine’s Senate District 22.

As a small business owner. I know the value of planning ahead. When she ran the Durham school nutrition program, I witnessed her ability to think ahead on several occasions. I am impressed with how concerned she was with safety of the children in her role overseeing Durham’s school nutrition program. Her forward thinking and her drive to make corrections before they become serious problems will serve people well in the Maine Senate.

She is always pleasant and easy to work with. Her ability to listen to all ideas before making a decision will make a big difference in Augusta.

I think Martha Poliquin will be an effective senator, representing Maine Senate District 22.

Mainers need this now, more than ever during these difficult times.

Will Willette, Lisbon Falls

« Previous

Next »