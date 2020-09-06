FARMINGTON — Western Maine Transportation Services (WMTS) is restoring Monday through Friday demand-response public bus service in and around Farmington, Wilton, Jay and Livermore Falls, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

WMTS has also restored the second-Tuesday-of-the-month service between Farmington and Rangeley and is offering trips between New Sharon and Farmington on Wednesdays.

Also available are four round trips Monday through Friday between Farmington and Lewiston, on the GreenLine commuter bus.

For more information or to schedule a ride, call WMTS one business day in advance, at 1-800-393-9335, selection 1, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

To decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19, WMTS is reducing the number of riders permitted on buses to allow distancing, requiring face coverings over mouth and nose, and cleaning high-touch surfaces frequently.

