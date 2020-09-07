Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Red Bud National 2, Buchanan, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
4 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
9 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Scotland, League B Group 2, Andruv Stadium, Olomouc, Czechia
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Show vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Tuesday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
