Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Red Bud National 2, Buchanan, Mich.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets
4 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland
9 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Scotland, League B Group 2, Andruv Stadium, Olomouc, Czechia
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Show vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut vs. phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at NC
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles