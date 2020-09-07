Monday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Red Bud National 2, Buchanan, Mich.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Brigham Young at Navy

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at NY Mets

4 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Washington OR Kansas City at Cleveland

9 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — UEFA Nations League: Czech Republic vs. Scotland, League B Group 2, Andruv Stadium, Olomouc, Czechia

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Show vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut vs. phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at NC

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

« Previous

filed under: