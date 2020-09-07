Favorite photos from the Sun Journal photo staff from the past week.
2020 Oxford 250 champion Johnny Clark celebrates in victory lane after winning the race Sunday night at Oxford Plains Speedway. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Edward Little High School senior Addi Dostie sets the ball during volleyball practice at the Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn on Friday. Coach Chris Williamson said the program started as a club sport during the 2019-20 school year and volleyball is now a junior varsity program. Dostie approached the School Committee about starting the program during her junior year. She learned to play in North Carolina, and when she moved to Maine and realized her school did not have a program, she started one. “I really missed playing,” she said. The coach said 25 to 30 girls showed an interest last season so he is hoping the enthusiasm for the sport continues. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Robin Brochu of Lewiston gives her 5-year-old son, Andre Juarez Jr., a kiss before Juarez begins his first day of kindergarten at Acadia Academy in Lewiston on Thursday. The public charter school’s small population will allow students to attend five days a week, said director Brittiny-Rae Perron. Students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the school day except during outdoor “mask breaks,” when students sit six feet apart on “stump seats,” said Perron. Of the 257 students that attend Acadia, 40 have chosen to learn remotely. Parents will have the option to switch from one to another on November 5, said Perron. Juarez’s father, Andre Juarez Sr., is at right. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Renard Carroll gives Alton “AJ” Johnson a shave and a haircut Tuesday in downtown Lewiston. Carroll, 37, has been cutting hair since he was 15 years old. “This ain’t no profession,” Carroll said, “but as you can see, I do a pretty good job.” Both men are originally from Alabama but did not meet until moving to Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Drivers line up for introductions prior to the start of Sunday’s Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A pit crew member works under a race car in pit row at Oxford Plains Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ben Nile, a crew member for Johnny Clark, hustles over with a tire to put on Clark’s car during warmups Sunday afternoon before qualifying began for the Oxford 250. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ben Rowe, right, and members of his team watch an Oxford 250 qualifying heat from the top of their car carrier in the pits Sunday afternoon. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo