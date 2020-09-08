WOODSTOCK – A California woman was severely injured Tuesday afternoon after she fell 15 feet and swung into a rock on Bald Mountain.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Shannon Ashley Power, 28, of San Diego was rock climbing in the area known as Shagg Crag when she fell 15 feet while attached to a safety rope. She swung into a rock and struck her head.

She was not wearing a helmet, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The accident occurred about 1:45 p.m.

Woodstock Fire Chief Kyle Hopps said three crews hiked up to Power to carry her out, but her injuries were significant enough to warrant calling the Maine Forest Service helicopter for a short-haul evacuation about 5:30 p.m.

Hopps said Maine Forest Service personnel lifted her out and flew her to a waiting LifeFlight helicopter in a nearby field. From there she was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments from Woodstock, Peru and Sumner, PACE Ambulance, and Mahoosuc Search and Rescue also assisted.

