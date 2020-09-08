• Shane T. Rackliffe, 32, New Sharon, assault, domestic violence assault-prior domestic violence, probation hold, Aug. 31 in New Sharon, Maine State Police.

• Timothy M. Amerson, 43, Wilton, possession of firearm by prohibited person, Sept. 1 in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Jesse R. Coffin, 31, Dallas Plantation, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operate while license is suspended or revoked, reverted to court summons date, Sept. 2 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Angelica D. Thurlow, 19, Steep Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, carrying concealed weapon, reverted to court summons date, Sept. 2 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Craig Cowper, 41, East Dixfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, reverted to court summons date, Sept. 2 in Dallas Plantation, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brooke N. Freeman, 26, Farmington, violation condition of release, Sept. 5 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Kevin M. Kelley, 45, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Sept. 6 in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Angela E. Greenwood, 42, Waterville, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Sept. 6 in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Patrick J. Barr, 49, Avon, violation condition of release, Sept. 6 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Rebecca R. Howhannesian, 38, Oxford, operating under the influence-one prior, on Sept. 7 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

