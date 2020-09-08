DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have the name of someone in your Rolodex who can repair damaged screens? The previous homeowner’s cat damaged several. As always, you are greatly appreciated. — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: My handyman told me that Portland Glass at 865 Lisbon St. in Lewiston repairs screens. The number is 250-5965. Another place to check with is your local hardware store. Also, if the damage is minor, perhaps you would want to purchase a screen repair kit. Readers, if you know of any other options, please let me know.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you for your timely publishing of my letter regarding the Sumner Yard Sale in the Sept. 3 Sun Spots. However, I made a mistake with the rain date. It should be Sept. 19, not 17. — Charlotte, Auburn

ANSWER: No problem! Here’s hoping you won’t even need that rain date.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The series “Yellowstone” just finished this season on Channel 241 on DISH, which is the Paramount station. I’m sure at some point they will repeat it. I hope the person (Sept. 1 Sun Spots) wanting to view it has DISH! Keep up the good work. — Rene, Auburn

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hate to mention the “S” word so early, but do you have a list of snow removal people in the Lewiston-Auburn area in your Rolodex? — Jackie, no town

ANSWER: It’s good to be thinking ahead, Jackie and I would like recommendations from readers to plump up the Rolodex. I only have one person in that spot right now. The number to call is 539-4004.

Please keep checking in the classifieds listings and going through the ads throughout the paper too as landscape companies and other hearty souls who work through the winter removing snow start advertising their services this time of year.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the CDs that I advertised to give away in the Sept. 1 Sun Spots, a young man picked them up the same day. It was such a relief. Thank you for the help. — Roger, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Someone asked for the recipe for the KornHausKeller Restaurant coleslaw (Aug. 20 Sun Spots). Perhaps this is the way it was made: Combine ½ cup whipping cream, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl. Stir in four cups shredded cabbage. — Heidi, Dryden

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Waterford Grange would like to thank all the wonderful people who have generously donated to our ongoing craft and yard sales. Thanks to you, we have been able to start making repairs to our beautiful building, as well as continuing to make charitable contributions. We have also been able to add a huge assortment of children’s books and VHS tapes for a wide variety of ages and interests. Many people are taking them to camp or setting up a corner in the playroom for the kids to enjoy.

The Waterford Grange is a nonprofit organization. Monies earned are used for our many charitable contributions and repairs to the building. Your generosity and support is appreciated. — Mary, master, Waterford Grange No. 479, Waterford

