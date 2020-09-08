Maine is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no additional deaths.

It was the third day in a row the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported less than 20 daily cases. Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, Maine experienced case spikes – related in part to outbreaks stemming from a Millinocket wedding and reception – including days with 55, 53, and 35 new cases.

Since the pandemic began in the United States in March, there have been 4,713 cases and 134 deaths in Maine.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, is expected to brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

As school reopened in much of the state on Tuesday, Maine health officials are keeping a close eye on York County, which has seen a surge in cases. On Friday, the state downgraded the county’s readiness for school reopening because of the elevated risk of virus transmission, making it the only Maine county that is classified as yellow under the color-coded system.

The Maine CDC is investigating outbreaks at the Sanford Fire Department, Calvary Baptist Church and the York County Jail. The outbreak at the jail has been connected to an Aug. 7 wedding reception in Millinocket that has now been linked to 147 cases. Three people have died with COVID-19 cases linked to the event, according to the Maine CDC.

State health officials are trying to determine if 10 cases at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford are linked to the wedding or the wedding reception. The pastor from the church, Todd Bell, officiated at the East Millinocket wedding. In recent weeks, videos of Calvary Baptist Church services posted online showed people without masks and not observing social distancing, including choir members who clustered on stage to sing together.

This story will be updated.

