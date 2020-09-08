As an Auburn resident and voter, I will be voting to reelect Gina Melaragno to represent our community in the state House of Representatives.

Since she was first elected in 2014, Melaragno has been a passionate advocate for those of us who live in downtown Auburn (District 62). She helped craft and sponsor the bill to raise the minimal wage. She knows the challenges people face when stuck in low minimal-wage jobs struggling to pay rent, put food on the table, afford a car to get to work and the supermarket and to go without health care as many of those jobs offer no benefits.

Gina Melaragno should be reelected to the Maine House of Representatives representing downtown Auburn.

I hope others will join me in supporting her.

Martha Brodeur, Auburn

