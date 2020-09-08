RUMFORD — Thanks to a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, Annette Pratt had a wonderful celebration of her birthday Saturday.

A little after 10 a.m., a group of 10 motorcyclists from Motorcycle Riders of Maine, escorted by Rumford and Mexico police, arrived at her home at 408 Penobscot St.

Shortly after, member Steve Davis walked up the walk to Pratt’s door and demanded that she come out with her hands raised, and told her she was found guilty of celebrating her 72nd birthday without taking a required motorcycle ride, which is an explicit violation of MRoM rules.

Pratt’s birthday had been four days earlier.

Pratt was escorted from her home by her son, Keith Sinclair. Davis was then instructed to board the Harley trike of Terry Broughman.

She was then escorted and extradited to the Rangeley region, where at the Height of Land, she was to receive her final sentencing.

Pratt was all smiles as the group of motorcyclists began the trip, where she was escorted and extradited to the Rangeley region, where at the Height of Land, she was to receive her final sentencing.

She said there were also plans for her to dine out in Oquossoc.

Pratt said her birthday ride came about after she did some research online and came across a site for the Motorcycle Riders of Maine, which indicated on their Facebook page that they are not a club, but a group of motorcycle enthusiasts who welcome bike-related functions.

She made contact with member Steve Davis and through a conversation, talked about her wish for a birthday ride, as well as her health issues as a result of her diabetes.

The motorcycle group then went to work. They created a poster for Pratt with a mock criminal information summary, and a reflective vest decorated with MRoM patches as well as the words “dangerous fugitive.”

« Previous

filed under: