• David A. Collins, 32, of 50 Island Road, Fryeburg, domestic violence aggravated assault, 1 a.m. Saturday in Fryeburg by Fryeburg Police Department.

• Donald S. Davidson, 64, of 79 North Fryeburg Road, Fryeburg, violation of protective order, 11:13 p.m. Saturday, no address, by Fryeburg Police Department.

• Nicholas N. Macdonald, 29, of 412 Burgess St., Berlin, New Hampshire, domestic violence assault, no time or date, at 130 Bog Road, Gilead, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gaylen, M. McBean, 53, of 153 Hebron Road, Buckfield, violation of protective order, 10:36 p.m. Sunday, no address, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• John Poulios, 49, of 528 South Main St., Woodstock, assault, criminal threatening, aggravated criminal mischief, at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in Bethel by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• William H. Waas, 36, of 573 Bonney Road, Sumner, domestic violence assault at 8:04 a.m. Friday in Sumner by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: