Lewiston
• Darian Damiani, 26, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:37 p.m. Monday at 24 Union St.
• William Sawyer, 43, of Lewiston, on a single count of domestic violence assault and a probation hold, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Canal Street.
• Michael Roy, 37, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant, 12:16 p.m. Tuesday at 116 Walnut St.
