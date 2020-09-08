Regional School District 9 Agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8
***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link.***
Item 1: Call to order
Item 2: Pledge of allegiance
Item 3: Board workshop – with MSMA (1 hour)
Item 4: Public comment
Item 5: Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / administrator
Item 6: Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
A. New Hires
Item 7: Presentations: None
Item 8: Consent agenda
A. Minutes from August 25, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
Item 9: Committee reports
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
Item 10: New Business
A. Election of MSBA Delegate
Motion to elect ______ as the MSBA Delegate for the 2020 school year
B. Revised 20/21 district calendar
Motion to approve the revised 20/21 district calendar
Item 11: Executive Session: 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) labor contract discussion for the
Teacher’s Bargaining Unit
Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D)
Labor contract discussion for the teacher’s bargaining unit
Item 12: Adjourn
Next Scheduled Meetings
September 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
October 13, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee Meetings
Operations – October 6, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.
Personnel & Finance – October 6, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.
Educational Policy – October 6, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.
