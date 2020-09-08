Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link.***

Item 1:  Call to order
Item 2:  Pledge of allegiance
Item 3:  Board workshop – with MSMA (1 hour)
Item 4:  Public comment
Item 5:  Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / administrator
Item 6: Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
A. New Hires
Item 7: Presentations: None
Item 8: Consent agenda
A. Minutes from August 25, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
Item 9:  Committee reports
A. Operations
B. Personnel & Finance
C. Educational Policy
D. Drop-Out Prevention
Item 10:  New Business
A. Election of MSBA Delegate
Motion to elect ______ as the MSBA Delegate for the 2020 school year
B. Revised 20/21 district calendar
Motion to approve the revised 20/21 district calendar
Item 11:  Executive Session: 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) labor contract discussion for the
Teacher’s Bargaining Unit
Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D)
Labor contract discussion for the teacher’s bargaining unit
Item 12:  Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings
September 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
October 13, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings
Operations – October 6, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.
Personnel & Finance – October 6, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.
Educational Policy – October 6, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, RSu 9
Related Stories
Latest Articles