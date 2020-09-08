Regional School District 9 Agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8

***The school board meeting will be conducted via Zoom which the public can attend by clicking on this link.***

Item 1: Call to order

Item 2: Pledge of allegiance

Item 3: Board workshop – with MSMA (1 hour)

Item 4: Public comment

Item 5: Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / administrator

Item 6: Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve

A. New Hires

Item 7: Presentations: None

Item 8: Consent agenda

A. Minutes from August 25, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

Item 9: Committee reports

A. Operations

B. Personnel & Finance

C. Educational Policy

D. Drop-Out Prevention

Item 10: New Business

A. Election of MSBA Delegate

Motion to elect ______ as the MSBA Delegate for the 2020 school year

B. Revised 20/21 district calendar

Motion to approve the revised 20/21 district calendar

Item 11: Executive Session: 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D) labor contract discussion for the

Teacher’s Bargaining Unit

Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D)

Labor contract discussion for the teacher’s bargaining unit

Item 12: Adjourn

Next Scheduled Meetings

September 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

October 13, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee Meetings

Operations – October 6, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.

Personnel & Finance – October 6, 2020 – 6:00 p.m.

Educational Policy – October 6, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.

