(All times Eastern)
Tuesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS2 – AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN – UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – Lotte at NC
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 – Kiwoom at SK

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN – Minnesota at St. Louis
6:30 p.m.
MLBN – NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NESN – Boston at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
MLBN – LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT – Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT – Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 – UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 p.m.
FS2 – Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey

TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
ESPN – ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN – ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS – Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Los Angeles vs. New York
8 p.m.
ESPN2 – Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 – Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

