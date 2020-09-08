(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS2 – AFL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN – UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d’Oléron Le Château-d’Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 – Lotte at NC

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 – Kiwoom at SK

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN – Minnesota at St. Louis

6:30 p.m.

MLBN – NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington (6 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NESN – Boston at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

MLBN – LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT – Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

TNT – Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN – Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 – UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 p.m.

FS2 – Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

ESPN – ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN – ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS – Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS – Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN – Los Angeles vs. New York

8 p.m.

ESPN2 – Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 – Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

« Previous

filed under: