JAY — Frank L. Mitchell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335, Lane Dube AMVETS Post 33, and George Bunten American Legion Post 10 and their Auxiliaries will hold a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action National Recognition Day Ceremony at the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge Monument of All Wars on Riley Road Friday, Sept. 18.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to be there by 6 p.m., although the actual time of the program will depend on the arrival of the United Bikers of Maine.

The United Bikers of Maine will ride from the Turner mall north on Route 4 to the Livermore Falls bridge, then continue north on Route 4 and take a left onto Riley Road, cross the POW/MIA Bridge and return to the POW/MIA Monument of All Wars. The 18-mile run is in memory of all 18 POW/MIA from Maine during the Vietnam War. The bikers will be escorted by local police departments.

This year marks the 30th consecutive year that the POW/MIA program has taken place. It is performed to salute the veterans and families of the missing who continue to keep the candle of hope alive.

This year is also the 75th anniversary of the World War II signing and surrendering which took place on Sept. 2, 1945. John Dube, AMVETS, will speak on its significance.

Paul Bright will perform and the Color Guard will post the colors. The firing squad and playing of Taps will be under the direction of the AMVETS. A wreath will be placed at the monument.

