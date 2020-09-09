PHILLIPS — Central Maine Power Sports’ annual ride-in, which attracts hundreds of ATV/ UTV riders from across New England, returns to Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps & Campground, off Rte. 4, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13.

The ride-in includes ATV/ UTV demo rides, raffles with over $2,500 in prizes, barbecue dinner, pancake breakfast, group ATV ride, 50-50 raffle and giveaways. “The assortment of models available to test drive, are a perfect choice to attract new riders to experience the ATV trail system that the High Peaks Region of Maine has to offer,” says Craig Anderson of CMPS.

The Phillips American Legion Post 64 will serve breakfast Saturday morning and a fish fry Saturday afternoon.

For more information about the ride-in, contact Craig Anderson, CMPS, at [email protected], 207-689-2345 or www.centralmainepowersports.com. Central Maine Power Sports is at 845 Main St., Lewiston. For more information on the camps, contact Jon Pound at [email protected], 207-639-2538 or www.foxcarltonpond.com.

« Previous