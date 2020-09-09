We have known Ken Morse for 40 years. Always rooted in family and community, he stands for balance in business, community, inclusiveness and innovation.

Back in the ’90s Morse helped us to embrace a then-emerging technology. A visionary, he saw how computer technology would transform the planet. He cared about passing his knowledge to us and our kids, now film editors. He saw, back then, computer technology coming down the pike.

Morse stands for utilizing technology to protect the environment. His tenure would embrace responsible blending of resources and innovation.

He stands for inclusiveness, bottoms up, not top down.

He stands for local agriculture, embracing grassroots culture. Ride down Main Street in Norway to see myriad results which reflect his heart and energy.

If District 71 elects Morse, he will stand for changes that we believe are vital to move forward.

Ken Morse is getting both of our votes.

Cris and Bob DelCuore, Norway

