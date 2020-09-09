A decision on the fate of the fall high school sports season waits another day.

The Maine Principals’ Association met Wednesday with the Department of Health and Human Services, Maine School Superintendents Association, Maine School Boards Association, state Department of Education and Gov. Janet Mills’ office to discuss fall high school sports. No final decision was made, however.

“At this point, I am baffled how long it has taken by the people who we have chosen as our leaders,” Oxford Hills football coach Mark Soehren said.

In a news release early Wednesday evening, the MPA said that a decision should come Thursday.

“Consensus on the guidelines has been reached, with the exception of a few minor edits,” the news release said. “The finished documents will be finalized and shared with MPA member schools at some point tomorrow.”

Lewiston boys soccer coach Dan Gish is trying to practice and preach patience.

“At this point, and at many points during the season, you need patience and just focus on the things we can control. We were fortunate enough to train and be together on the pitch this summer, one more day for the decision is beyond our control,” Gish said.

“I think we’ve all hoped for a long time that a decision would be made,” Edward Little boys soccer coach Tim Mains said. “Ultimately, the deadline being pushed back is not in our control. We’ll prepare the best we can regardless.”

Mains said his level of optimism for a fall season happening has varied throughout the summer, but he and his team are trying to stay as positive as they can. The MPA previously released guidelines that alter some rules for soccer for a potential 2020 fall season.

Poland girls soccer coach Kat Seeley said her optimism changes daily.

“I am hoping they’re taking their time to put guidelines in place to allow for a season. It’s unfortunate we keep having to wait, but I know this isn’t an easy decision, and many people are involved,” Seeley said. “My team keeps asking if we will have a season and what it will look like. Unfortunately, I cannot give them the answer they’re hoping for because I don’t want to get their hopes up. The athletes that are having a hard time are the seniors. They’re really hoping for one last season together and want to know the definite answer.”

“They’re all wondering when regular season starts and if we will have tryouts,” Seeley added, “and before I can answer those questions I need to know the final decision to move forward with scheduling. My athletic director, Don King, does a great job communicating with us coaches and athletes, so I know I should hear from him (Thursday) regarding the decision made.”

Even if a decision comes Thursday that there will be a fall sports season offered by the MPA, a more local decision will need to be made by each school district. Two schools in the state, Camden Hills and Sumner, have already decided to forego the fall season.

“(Our school board) meets Monday, so they have the final say,” Oxford Hills field hockey coach Cindy Goddard said. “You just wait in limbo; every day is a mystery. If (the MPA and state) don’t make a decision until Monday, that’s OK because our school board isn’t meeting until Monday anyway.”

“I am hoping that if the MPA and the state are together, and they have some really strong guidelines of, ‘Yes, we can go forward,’ I would hope the school board would take that information, meaning all these professional people are all together on the same guidelines,” Goddard added. “I know there’s some apprehension about sports that can hinder or delay the success of the school (returning). Most likely if the state says it’s OK, they know it’s a very small risk of spreading the disease.

“I am hoping our superintendent will support whatever decision the state makes and back that decision. I know our community loves sports, there’s no question the community wants it.”

Sun Journal staff writers Nathan Fournier and Tony Blasi contributed to this report.

« Previous

filed under: