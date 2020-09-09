LIVERMORE — On Monday, Aug. 31, plans for road work were discussed at the selectpersons meeting and Aaron Miller shared several changes he plans to implement.

The road committee met on Aug. 20 to plan road improvements this year.

Rebuilding the back side of Waters Hill Road, putting a coat of pavement and chip sealer on Bear Mountain Road, Bean Street, the first part of Butterhill Road and Beechwood Terrace was the goal, Selectperson Scott Richmond.

“We went over the time with Roger (Ferland, highway foreman) to see how much time he will have to get them ready. He doesn’t have enough time to get them all ready this fall,” Richmond said. “He’ll get Waters Hill, Bear Mountain and Bean Street ready to go, next year do Butterhill and Beechwood Terrace.”

Putting a top coat on Waters Hill, work on Goding Road and putting in a culvert on the River Road by the Morse Farm prior to rebuilding that section are planned for next year, he said.

Plans also include turning Bowles Road to dirt again. It has been discussed with residents who think that’s great, Richmond said.

Having the Town Meeting so late this year put things behind, Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said.

Bids received for road work will be opened and a contract awarded at the Sept. 14 board meeting.

Plans for improving communications and transparency were shared by the new administrative assistant, Aaron Miller.

Staff will be meeting on a weekly basis to talk about things being worked on in other departments to keep everyone in the loop, he said. The use of purchase orders and detailed mileage logs are also being implemented, he said.

Working on grants to improve the radon situation at the town office/fire station complex and to purchase equipment for the fire department are other tasks Miller plans to assist with.

In other business, the plan to post a white board listing disposal fees at the transfer station was discussed again.

The board hasn’t been ordered and there is uncertainty on how to approach the number of items that would need to be on it, Selectperson Brett Deyling said.

“Juanita has 3 pages of items. There’s no way we can put that many items on a white board,” he said.

Lists of disposal fees had been available at the town office, but residents would get upset when prices changed but lists from years ago were still being used, Treasurer Amy Byron said.

The town’s website is currently managed by a webmaster and the town lacks updating capability, so posting price changes is a cost to the town, she said. Plans for a new website have started, she added.

Selectperson Benjamin Guild suggested posting prices for things that prices change the most for inside the transfer station and having people ask about other prices.

Furniture and mattresses would be on that list, it was noted.

“Mattress prices are just going to increase. Landfills don’t know how to deal with them,” Deyling said.

