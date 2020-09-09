LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten American Legion Post 10 will host a small candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Union Park, to remember the events of 9/11.

“Because of COVID-19, there will be no honor guard,” Past Commander Don Simoneau said Tuesday, Sept. 1. “I have the candle kits.”

The colors will be posted and masks and social distancing will be requested, he said.

“We will have a 15 minute vigil to remember and never forget the victims,” Simoneau said.

Members of area veterans organizations, the public, area police departments, fire departments and emergency medical service responders are invited to attend.

Also on Sept. 11 Wreaths Across America is calling for all Americans to stand outside and wave a flag to remember the four major events of 9/11 and honor the 18 year effort of Maine’s own Freeport Flag ladies.

Wreaths Across America calls for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03 a.m., to not only remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and the families that were affected, but to also honor the weekly effort for 18 years to remember, honor and teach about the events of that day by Maine’s own Freeport Flag Ladies.

In memory and in honor of these efforts and events, Wreaths Across America will wave their flags from the Freeport Flag Ladies memorial located on U.S. Route 1.

In the event of rainy weather Friday evening in Livermore Falls, participants are asked to bring flashlights to use in place of the candles.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: