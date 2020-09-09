BRIDGTON — The Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) is hosting the annual Trek for Trails during September. Trekkers will have the whole month to complete their trek. Registration is $20/adult, and the trek is free for youth 16 and under. Registration can be done online at www.lelt.org/trek or by mailing a check to LELT (memo: Trek) at 8 Depot St., Suite 4, Bridgton, ME 04009. Participants may register up until Wednesday, Sept. 30.

There are many ways to participate in the trek this year: Visit any LELT trail or preserve throughout September and hike, walk, bike (on select trails), stroll or take in the view from the top of Hacker’s Hill. Take on the challenge of visiting four LELT preserves over the course of the month with the “Trek Passport.”Or run a 5.6-mile route on Pleasant Mountain via a Strava segment to compete for pie.

All participants will automatically be entered into a raffle for prizes from local businesses.

Trek for the Trails is Loon Echo Land Trust’s largest annual fundraising event. Funds raised from the trek help Loon Echo steward over 8,000 acres of land and 30+ miles of trail. All of the $20 registration fee supports the trails.

LELT’s goal this year is to raise $15,000 — about a quarter of the annual cost to maintain LELT’s trails and preserves, all of which are available to the public year-round and free.

« Previous

Next »