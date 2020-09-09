FAIRBORN, Ohio – Alice Theresa Judd, 100, a former resident of 16 Birch Street, Livermore Falls, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Fairborn, Ohio. She was born April 3, 1920 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Wilfred and Rose (Lemay) Mercier.

Alice was a 1937 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On Oct. 7, 1940, she married her husband of 51 years, Albert Judd at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, Maine. She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She worked at the Livermore Falls Shoe Shop for 26 years. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed the time she spent with the children near and far.

After retiring, she traveled from Maine to Alaska, California, Ohio, and many states in between. She has spent the last twilight years of her life living with her daughter Pat and husband Dave Jones in Ohio. She enjoyed camping and music and spent lots of time with her brothers and sisters-in-law singing at the VFW, Livermore Falls Gazebo, and the other outdoor stages.

Alice was blessed with 13 grandchildren and a total of 47 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Pat and husband David Jones in Ohio. She was predeceased by her husband Albert; son Roger, daughter Priscilla (PJ) Wescott, son Gerald (Jerry); grandson Cory Judd; and great-grandson Paul Caldwell Jr.; as well as her sisters Janette Chretien and Yvonne Judd, and brothers Lucian, Henry, Joseph, Wilfred Jr., Roland, and Victor Mercier, all of Livermore Falls.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in Memory of Alice Theresa Judd to your local

Hospice Agency

