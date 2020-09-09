LEWISTON – Hilda M. Dion, 90, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born Oct. 21, 1929 in Lewiston, she was the daughter of George and Marie A. Croteau Rousseau.She graduated from Lewiston schools then St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1951. She was proud to be a maternity nurse for many years.On Oct. 24, 1953, she married Donald R. Dion. They made their home in Lewiston then retired to live in Florida for 20 years. She moved back to Lewiston after Donald passed away after 58 years of marriage on Sept. 5, 2011. She enjoyed Florida, as well as the Tacoma Lakes with her family and friends.Survivors include two sons, Donald and partner Cathy of Naples, Fla., and Gerard of Greene, two daughters, Constance Harrington of York, and Joline Bell and husband Lawrence of Litchfield; eight grandchildren, Carolyn Cervoni and husband Manny, Nicole Harrington-Bell and husband Jordan, Meghan Harrington, David Bell and wife Nataly, Ryan Bell, Michael Dion, Derick Dion, and Conner Guthrie; and two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Cervoni. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six brothers and sisters.Private services will be held at Holy Family Church on Friday at 11 a.m., with family and friends gathering in church at 10:30 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.Donations and condolences may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in her memory to the: St. Dom’s Annual Fund c/o St. Dominic Academy 121 Gracelawn RoaAuburn, ME 04210

« Previous