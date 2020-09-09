AUBURN – Linda Legere, 70, of Auburn passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Clover Manor Hospice. She was born in Moncton, NB Canada to Yvonne and Raymond Legere.

Linda loved to play bingo and do line dancing. She also enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family.

Linda will be missed by her daughter Lisa Godin; sisters Peggy Dube, Theresa Legault, Shirley Reed and Mary Cameron. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Sylvia Legere and Helen Roberts and her brother Jimmy Legere.

A celebration of life will be held Sept. 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at Pedro O’Hara’s, 134 Main St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

