LEWISTON – Rolande Begin went to be with God on Sept. 6, 2020. Rolande, daughter of Joseph and Marie Cote Begin, was born in Lewiston June 30, 1924. She was the 17th child out of 18.

She graduated from Saint Dom’s High School in 1942 and in 1946 became a Grey Nun. In 1954, she became an RN spending a number of years in nursing at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. Rolande later decided to do missionary work in Haiti from 1965 to 1967 from there she went to Canada to work with the Manitoba Eskimos in the North West Territories past the Artic Circle from 1969 to 1979.

In 1980, she returned to Lewiston to provide care for aging members of her family. Rolande is the last living sibling out of 18.

In her last active years in Lewiston she was a Eucharistic Minister, taught religion, visited the sick, participated on the church board and was in the choir at Saint Peter and Paul Basilica in Lewiston.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, starting at 9 am, a Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter and Paul Basilica at 11 am. A graveside service will be held Wednesday September 16 at St. Peter’s Cemetery at 9 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Activities board at

Montello Heights

