NORWAY – Ted Kehn, 87, of Norway, died Sept. 3, 2020 at Maine Medical Center. He was born on June 5, 1933, the son of Carl Lanier and Eunice Sophrona (Hall) Kehn, in Peekskill, NY.

He graduated from Peekskill High School in 1950 and then attended Mills School of Nursing (Bellevue) in New York City, Northwestern School of Nurse Anesthesia in Minneapolis, Minn., and Barrington College in Barrington, RI (B.A. in Philosophy).

In 1956 he married Arlen Riis at the New Hyde Park Baptist Church in New Hyde Park, NY. He held nurse anesthesia positions in Eveleth, Minn., at Brooklyn and Kings County Hospitals in Brooklyn, NY, Woonsocket Hospital in Woonsocket, RI, and Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Wash. In 1964 he was commissioned as a Captain in the Army Nurse Corps and went on to serve at Walter Reed Hospital, the 12th Evac Hospital in Cu Chi, Vietnam, the 101st Airborne Division in Phan Rang, Vietnam, the 20th Station Hospital in Nurnberg, Germany, and 225 Station Hospital in Munich, Germany, and Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He resigned his commission in 1972 after 8 years on active duty and took a position at Stephens Memorial Hospital, in Norway, Maine.

He married Bernice Maddix Tuttle, of Andover, in 1977. In 1985 he began work at Northern Cumberland Hospital in Bridgton, and in 1993 at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor. In 1996 he began work at Houlton Regional Hospital. In 1990 he was recommissioned in the Army Reserve and served for short periods of time in Hawaii and Honduras. He attained the rank of Lt. Colonel and left Army service in 1999.

Ted was an avid downhill and cross-country skier, backpacking hiker, home brewer, gardener and a loving husband, father, and enthusiastic grandfather, and a great, generous friend to many people. He was very compassionate and cared deeply for his patients. He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries including most of Europe, plus Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Bhutan. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of South Paris for 25 years and of Christ Church Episcopal Church in Norway for 28 years, and sang in the choirs of both churches.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice; and his daughters Patricia Suzanne of Norway and Andree Kehn (and partner Mitchell Miller) of Auburn, his stepchildren Kevin Tuttle (and wife Debbie) of Windham, and Catherine Tuttle (and fiancé Scott Parsons) of Otisfield; and his two granddaughters Elizabeth Baumhoff (and partner Will Fay) of Massachusetts, and Mimi Baumhoff of California. He is also survived by his sister Helen Schneider of Florida and his brother Marlowe Kehn of Ohio; and his nieces and nephews Sue Schneider, Miriam Jannetty (and husband Joe), Carl Schneider, Lisa Arlt (and husband Mike) of Ohio and Lyle Kehn of Florida; plus many cousins, grandnephews and grandnieces.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery on Watson Road Norway. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral and Cremation Services, 51 Main St. South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com

Gifts may be given in Ted’s memory to Christ Church Episcopal Church of Norway, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation in Ted’s name to:

Christ Episcopal Church

35 Paris St.

Norway, ME 04268

« Previous