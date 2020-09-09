LEWISTON – Wilma B. Woodsome Libbe passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1941 to Wilfred and Wilma Libbe in Bronx, NY. She later moved to Auburn, Maine where she attended the Auburn school system.

Wilma spent most of her younger days going out dancing and going to the beach with friends. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo and getting her hands dirty in the garden at her parents’ house. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren the most. Wilma enjoyed sweets, especially ice cream.

She is predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Wilma Libbe; her siblings Ernest Libbe, Laura Audet, Helen Veilleux and Willie Libbe.

She is survived by her sister Rose Libbe; her children Cindy and husband John Landry, Cathy and husband Bob Levesque, Christy and husband Rolando Phillips; grandchildren Jessica and husband Aaron Quillin, Ian and wife Jacqueline Landry, Jasmine Landry, Kiara and Kaiden Levesque, Austin, Kaylie, and Alyssa Minor, Lakrista and Jasmine Phillips; great-grandchildren Rachelle, Reagan and Eli Quillin.

The family would like to thank the Staff and Friends at Woodlands Memory Care in Lewiston for the outstanding devotion to mom.

Services are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn, 217 Turner St.

Visitation will be held at 11 to 12 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 70 Hogan Rd., Lewiston, with a service starting at 12 p.m. with a burial to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston.

