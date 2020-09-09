TJ Singh and Raven Sullivan, both of Lewiston, walk along Whitman Spring Road Trail by Lake Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Sullivan said she takes nature walks to get inspiration for her poetry. “I have a notebook at home that is for me alone,” she said. She gathers ideas and when she has downtime or it’s raining she lets the poems come forth from her. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
lake auburn
Related Stories
Latest Articles