Charges
Lewiston
• Walter Coleman, 64, of 123 Birch St., on charges of violating conditions of release and driving after having been declared a habitual offender, 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on Oak Street.
• Erica McNinch, 38, of 155 Lisbon St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
• Rebecca Timpe, 32, of Bangor, on charges of assault and violating conditions of release, 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at 91 Campus Ave.
• Francis Kunzman, 60, of 1 Village St., Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:28 p.m. Wednesday at 51 Spring St.
Auburn
• Donald Swasey, 32, of 126 Hampshire St., on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, 9:43 p.m. Tuesday at 10 Minot Ave.
• Kevin Sprague, 26, of Milford, New Hampshire, on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on Kittyhawk Avenue.
• Christopher Belanger, 36, of 191 Mechanic Falls Road, Poland, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 2:46 p.m. Wednesday p.m. Center Street.
• Maranda Hill, 22, of 41 Gamage Ave., on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatus and violating conditions of release, 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street.
• Amber Merryman, 27, of 44 Eighth St., on a charge of domestic assault, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
• Allyson Porter, 28, of Plaistow, New Hampshire, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and hindering apprehension, 2:14 a.m. Wednesday on County Road, Turner.
• Diego Martinez, 29, of 72 Walnut St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of aggravated drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and driving with a suspended license, 1:32 a.m. Wednesday on County Road, Turner.
• Joseph Dehetre, 37, of 242 Lewiston St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
• Vehicles driven by Robert B. Boilard, 73, of Lewiston, and Nurto Derow Abdi, 35, of Lewiston, collided at 1:54 p.m. Friday at Turner and Dennison streets. Boilard’s 2018 Hyundai and the 2007 Toyota driven by Abdi and owned by Ali I. Hassan of Lewiston were towed.
